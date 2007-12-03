Police Investigate Shooting, Stabbing in Two Towns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police Investigate Shooting, Stabbing in Two Towns

By: CJ Cassidy

Heartland investigators started the week tackling two violent cases. One, a shooting in Sikeston, the other, a stabbing in Dexter.

The victims in both cases have been flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Investigators say the stabbing took place outside a home on Poplar Street early Sunday morning. 

Police say 27-year-old Michael Atkins stabbed 23- year-old Joseph Helton in the chest.

According to court documents, Atkins told police he was out with the woman who owns the Poplar Street home, and returned to the house ahead of her.

When the woman returned home with some other people, Atkins says he allegedly got into an argument with her and stormed out of the house.

According to court papers, Atkins claims one of the men inside the home came after him at that point and he was "drunk and scared and jealous so he stabbed him and ran."

Det. Trevor Pulley with the Dexter Police Department says they found the suspect soon afterward along with the knife he allegedly used in the stabbing.

Michael Atkins is now being held on $125,000 cash only bond. 

Meanwhile over in Sikeston, police say they haven't made any arrests in an early morning shooting. 

Investigators say a woman at a home on Insbruk Street, called 911 saying her husband had accidentally shot himself in the head.

Officers say the 47-year-old white male had a single gunshot wound to his head.

Family members have been questioned, and the investigation continues.

