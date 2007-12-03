Largest Crack Bust in One Heartland Town's History

By: Christy Hendricks

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - Poplar Bluff Police made the largest crack cocaine bust in the town's history Friday.

Ronald Lee Johnson of Hayti, Mo., faces drug trafficking in the first degree, a felony charge.

Police stopped Johnson for a traffic violation, but according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Johnson gave police false information about his identity.

Police found 3/4 of a pound of crack cocaine in Johnson's car. It's street value is about $75,000. Police also seized about $2800 in cash.

The police department says the rocks of crack were packaged in larger $350 and $700 amounts instead of normal $20 to $50 amounts.