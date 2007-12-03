One Man in Hospital, Another in Jail After Stabbing

By: Christy Hendricks

DEXTER, Mo. - A stabbing early Sunday morning put one man in the hospital and another in jail.

According to the Dexter Police Department, Michael Atkins, 27, faces assault in the first degree and armed criminal action charges. Both are felonies.

Dexter police found a 23-year-old man unresponsive with a single wound to his chest. He was flown to Barnes-Jewich Hospital in St. Louis.