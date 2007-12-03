Autopsy Planned on Pilot Killed in Plane Crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Autopsy Planned on Pilot Killed in Plane Crash

Autopsy Planned on Pilot Killed in Plane Crash
By: Associated Press

BENTON, Ill. (AP) - An autopsy is planned for a Pinckneyville man killed when his plane crashed in southern Illinois' Franklin County.

Searchers found the body of 58-year-old Daniel Bradac Senior on Sunday in a heavily wooded area near Benton's airport.

Officials have said Bradac may have left the airport Thursday afternoon. He was reported missing the next day, when searches for him began.

Authorities have said Bradac may have been operating a single-seat experimental airplane not made by a company.

It isn't yet clear what caused the crash.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:18:59 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:43:41 GMT
    The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly