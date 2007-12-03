Local emergency management agencies have teamed up with the Civil Air Patrol and the Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake to search for a missing pilot.

Searchers found the body of Pinckneyville pilot Dan Bradac and his missing plane Sunday morning near the Benton Municipal Airport.

Body of Pilot and Missing Plane Found

Autopsy Planned on Pilot Killed in Plane Crash

BENTON, Ill. (AP) - An autopsy is planned for a Pinckneyville man killed when his plane crashed in southern Illinois' Franklin County.

Searchers found the body of 58-year-old Daniel Bradac Senior on Sunday in a heavily wooded area near Benton's airport.

Officials have said Bradac may have left the airport Thursday afternoon. He was reported missing the next day, when searches for him began.

Authorities have said Bradac may have been operating a single-seat experimental airplane not made by a company.