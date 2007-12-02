Seasonal Jobs on the Rise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: CJ Cassidy

If you thought Black Friday would put an end to the shopping frenzy, think again.

But it isn't just retailers who are glad to see shoppers continue to look for sales.

Seasonal employees also count on jobs to help them get through the holiday festivities.

Retailers create their jobs depending on how hectic the shopping season is, and many employees I spoke with say, so far, this year's been pretty good.

Kendra Hood spends 15 to 20 hours a week selling cheese and candy at a holiday booth, at the Cape Girardeau mall.

A full-time student, she says she wanted a seasonal job that allowed her to go to school.

According to the National Retail Federation, Kendra's one of more than 600,000 seasonal employees hired nationwide to cater to holiday shoppers.

At Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson, workers go about their business rain or shine.  After all, their customers only buy Christmas trees and wreaths for a limited time.

"If somebody calls and has a tree they've picked out, I'll go out and get it whenever they want to pick it up," said Kyle Hemmann, who has had his part-time gig for more than 10 years.

Most of the crew at the Christmas tree farm and gift shop have other full-time jobs. One worker says he's been doing it so long, his regular employer works around his schedule.

"My boss knows I work here, so he doesn't have me working on weekends during the Christmas tree season," Dustin Estes said.

Here's the kicker though, turns out when these part timers get off the clock, they join holiday shoppers in their mad dash for sales.

"It's a vicious cycle," Kendra agreed, smiling.  But she doesn't mind spending what she earns to see her kids' faces light up on Christmas day.

"I have five children and two grandchildren.  This is our first year with grandkids, so I'm not sure what we'll spend, but usually when it's five kids, my husband and I spend anywhere from $2000 to $2500," she said.

Most of the seasonal employees say they couldn't imagine having a happy holiday without an extra job, because "everything's just so expensive these days."

