Man Accused of Shooting at Tavern

By: Christy Hendricks & Arnold Wyrick

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. - A Campbell Hill man is accused of firing two shotgun blasts at the Pit Stop Tavern in Campbell Hill.

Ryan Cole Williams, 21, faces Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Williams allegedly provoked fights at the Pit Stop which led to the shotgun blasts. One of the patrons was peppered with shotgun pellets, but didn't need medical attention.

"There was two guys, got into a fight out here in the street. And the other guy went home saying he was going to get a gun. I heard two shots I thought he shot up in the air," said Ralph Hobbs, owner of the Pit Stop Tavern.

Police found Williams hiding in an out building behind his home.

He is in the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.