Man Accused of Shooting at Tavern - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man Accused of Shooting at Tavern

Man Accused of Shooting at Tavern
By: Christy Hendricks & Arnold Wyrick

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. - A Campbell Hill man is accused of firing two shotgun blasts at the Pit Stop Tavern in Campbell Hill.

Ryan Cole Williams, 21, faces Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Williams allegedly provoked fights at the Pit Stop which led to the shotgun blasts.  One of the patrons was peppered with shotgun pellets, but didn't need medical attention.

"There was two guys, got into a fight out here in the street.  And the other guy went home saying he was going to get a gun.  I heard two shots I thought he shot up in the air," said Ralph Hobbs, owner of the Pit Stop Tavern.

Police found Williams hiding in an out building behind his home.

He is in the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

The Illinois Department of Correction has a hold order on Williams which means he was out on parole at the time of Wednesday night's alleged shooting.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Powered by Frankly