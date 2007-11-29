Aquatic Center Sneak Peak

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - After three years of planning, construction, and waiting, the new Student Aquatic Center at Southeast Missouri State University is set to open.

"This pool is like no other I've ever seen before," said Senior Matt Hickey. "I work at a pool in St. Louis and this is totally different with so many features, I think it will attract a lot of people."

With a lap pool and a leisure pool, students and paying members can enjoy a wide variety of activities.

"They can do water aerobics, water polo, lounge on the pool couch, climb a working rock wall and fight a waterfall, or even take a ride on a zip line," explained Troy Vaughn, Recreation Center Director.

The facility is an 8.5 million dollar project funded by student fees. Matt Hickey sat in on a focus group for the aquatic center three years ago, and says the small price is definitely worth the payback.