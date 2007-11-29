Toys For Tots Sees Bigger Need

By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - "It's go time," said Shawn Boyer. Toys For Tots is a huge undertaking. Shawn Boyer stepped up this year to help Elmer Mansfield coordinate the project in southeast Missouri.

"It's 24/7 until about the 21st or 22nd of December," said Elmer Mansfield.

It's week four as Boyer makes the rounds at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. It's the first year the hospital's been on board with the project. The boxes keep filling up, but so does the need.

"I get calls almost hourly from people wanting to know where do I fill out an application," said Mansfield.

This local chapter covers five counties, and this year they expect to help an excess of 2,000 children. While primarily a seasonal charity, Toys For Tots does use excess toys to help families in need throughout the year.

"We can use our discretion to give toys to needy families or some kind of devastation," said Mansfield.

In the meantime, they'll enjoy playing the role of Santa, even though that job can often times prove humbling.

"The people we deal with, the people we touch...they don't believe in Santa Claus. There's never been one for them. One side of my heart is so joyful and the other side is breaking wide open," said Boyer.