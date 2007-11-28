Fire Burns Restaurant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire Burns Restaurant

Fire Burns Restaurant
By: Heartland News

These are pictures from that fire at the E-town river restaurant in Elizabethtown, Illinois last night.

Sandy Vinyard, the manager of the Rose Hotel nearby, sent the pictures to the right. 

Vinyard says a waitress at the restaurant said the furnace caught fire after she turned up the heat.

That waitress got everyone out quick and no one was hurt.

