Fire Destroys Home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County, MO

Fire Destroys Home

Fire Destroys Home
By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Early Tuesday night a Cape Girardeau County woman lost her house to fire. 

It happened on State Highway 177.  Sharon Noah was home at the time, but she and her dog got out.  No word yet on a cause, but the fire chief says the fire started in one of the walls then spread to the attic.

Sharon Noah has really ran into some tough luck lately.  This year she's lost her husband and her mother.  Now, just weeks before Christmas she has to find a new place to live.

There's not much left of Sharon's 30 plus years of memories in what she once called home.  Sharon's been through so much.  She didn't want to talk on camera, but her son Darrin describes what happened.

"She'd only been home about 30 to 45 minutes when she saw lights out on the carport.  She opened the door and saw the carport was on fire," said Darrin Pruitt. 

Darrin says he came as quick as he could.

"When I got here, the fire was roaring.  The siding was melting around the corner," he said.

Sharon and her dog Selena got out safely, but this latest incident is just one of many challenges Sharon has had to face.

"She lost her husband, my grandmother (her mom), and her husband's brother all in five months," said Pruitt. 

Firefighters were able to salvage many memories, including family pictures.

While this Christmas will be tough, Darrin knows his mom will get through.

"She'll make it.  We'll get her through this.  We'll get her house back to where it needs to be," said Pruitt.

Besides help from family and friends, Sharon isn't getting any assistance.  Hopefully insurance will cover the losses.  What she needs now is a place to stay.  She's looking for a place to rent in the Cape Girardeau/Jackson area, one that will allow her dog too.  If you can help e-mail cbritt@kfvs12.com.  Crystal will pass that information along to the family.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Powered by Frankly