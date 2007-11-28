Fire Destroys Home

By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Early Tuesday night a Cape Girardeau County woman lost her house to fire.

It happened on State Highway 177. Sharon Noah was home at the time, but she and her dog got out. No word yet on a cause, but the fire chief says the fire started in one of the walls then spread to the attic.

Sharon Noah has really ran into some tough luck lately. This year she's lost her husband and her mother. Now, just weeks before Christmas she has to find a new place to live.

There's not much left of Sharon's 30 plus years of memories in what she once called home. Sharon's been through so much. She didn't want to talk on camera, but her son Darrin describes what happened.

"She'd only been home about 30 to 45 minutes when she saw lights out on the carport. She opened the door and saw the carport was on fire," said Darrin Pruitt.

Darrin says he came as quick as he could.

"When I got here, the fire was roaring. The siding was melting around the corner," he said.

Sharon and her dog Selena got out safely, but this latest incident is just one of many challenges Sharon has had to face.

"She lost her husband, my grandmother (her mom), and her husband's brother all in five months," said Pruitt.

Firefighters were able to salvage many memories, including family pictures.

While this Christmas will be tough, Darrin knows his mom will get through.

"She'll make it. We'll get her through this. We'll get her house back to where it needs to be," said Pruitt.