Woman Accused of Embezzling Thousands

By: Christy Hendricks

MAYFIELD, Ky. - A Heartland woman is accused of embezzling several thousand dollars from the Graves County Booster Club in Mayfield.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Patricia Groves faces 10 counts of Theft by Deception over $300.

Authorities investigated after a complaint was made that Groves had written cold checks to the Sedalia Post Office. Authorities say the checks totaled more than $11,000 over a year and a half.

