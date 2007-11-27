Police Make Big Cocaine Bust

Man Busted for $500,000 Worth of Cocaine

By: Heartland News

Kentucky State Police make a huge cocaine bust.

Police arrested 36-year-old Mikey Keyse Jr. of Kuttawa early Monday morning.

State troopers simply pulled over to help a parked vehicle on the sholder of Highway 80 near Mayfield, but after the troopers spoke to the driver inside, they suspected suspicious activity.

Police found eleven pounds of cocaine. A K-9 search found the drugs in the cargo of the vehicle.

This is about $500,000 dollars worth of drugs.