High School Principal Arrested for DWI

By: Heartland News

DEXTER, Mo. - The principal of a Heartland high school is arrested for DWI.

Kennett Principal Ed Siebenhuener was picked up by Dexter police just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Siebenhurner faces DWI and speeding charges.

He posted bond, which was set at $568.50.

He is still employed by the school, but is suspended without pay for two weeks.

Siebhuener met with students and staff today to apologize.