University of Missouri Merchandise Flying Off the Shelves

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - With a Number One ranking in the Bowl Championship Series Poll, the University of Missouri football team is one win away from playing for a National Championship.

That means people are stocking up on everything Mizzou.

According to one retailer in Cape Girardeau, over a two-hour period Saturday, all of the items sold involved the Missouri Tigers. The assistant manager of the Cape Girardeau "Champs" said the store sold more than 100 items in the past few days.

"I had three shelves full of Missouri hoodies, and now I have few left," Mike Colon said. "If the Tigers beat Oklahoma Saturday, then I think we will sell out. We may have to send some of the items to our St. Louis and Columbia stores because I know they will run out."

An employee at "Hibbett Sports" in Cape Girardeau said one person after another came into the store before the Missouri-Kansas game Saturday Night and bought Missouri merchandise.