Cape Christmas Parade Postponed

Cape Girardeau, MO

Christmas Parade Postponed
By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Mother Nature managed to disappoint hundreds of people this weekend.

Organizers postponed the 16th annual "Holiday of Lights" Christmas parade on Sunday due to rain.

Organizers frantically made calls to tell people who had expected to take part in the evening's festivities there would be a change of plans.

Marla Mills with Old Town Cape says the parade's only been postponed once about 10 years ago and again because of bad weather.

"We've rescheduled for next Sunday.  If the weather's bad we'll have to cancel," Mills said.  "I hope we don't have to.  This is a tradition people in Cape look forward to.  It puts people in the spirit of Christmas."

The rain also threw a damper on the spirits of kids who designed a float to be in the parade.

"We wanted to be in the parade, throw candy to people, and feel like a star," said little Becca Ray.

But instead of getting on the float they made for the parade, the wet and soggy group worked on stripping down their float, and covering it up with plastic to prevent it getting soaked.

"We put a lot of effort into it, and we're very disappointed," said Laura Brown, who designed the float.

But not everyone's upset.  The group picked " The Grinch" as the theme for their float, and their "grinch" - true to form - doesn't seem to care much for the Christmas spirit at all.

"I don't care," he said smiling.

Ah well, at least he can't put a damper on Christmas!

