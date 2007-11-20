Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse
By: Christy Hendricks
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. - A Vienna man pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual abuse and assault.
Justin Baker, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to the Johnson County State's Attorney office, authorities found a video of Baker conducting sex acts with a nine-year-old child. Another victim, a 13-year-old girl, has been identified as a victim.
Baker's sentencing is set for December 13, 2007 at 10:30 a.m.
The Mount Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office High-Risk Team served a drug search warrant in the 500 block of S. 24th Street in Mt. Vernon on July 13.
Murray State University's Director of Athletics Allen Wards has announced his resignation.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating following a deadly fire in Herrin, Illinois that happened on Friday, July 13.
A southern Illinois man crashed his motorcycle and now is facing a driving under the influence charge according to the Benton, Ill. Police Department.
A Calumet City man was sentenced to 31 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday, July 13.
Elaine Conoly has not heard from the sitter since and is still searching for her dog's remains. She is pressing charges.
“Walker tried to swat the bug and took his eyes off the road,” concluded an investigation, “causing him to drive off the roadway
A Mid-South woman is suing her dermatologist after she said he used a racially charged name in the exam room.
The search for the Pearl River County man wanted in the murder of his wife has come to an end after he was caught across the country.
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.
Two troopers with Louisiana State Police who were demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation into an expensive trip to a conference paid for by the public are appealing that punishment.
A second lawsuit has been against a Clovis daycare where an altercation between two employees was caught on camera.
Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart Tuesday night.
