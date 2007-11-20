Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse

By: Christy Hendricks

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. - A Vienna man pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Justin Baker, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Johnson County State's Attorney office, authorities found a video of Baker conducting sex acts with a nine-year-old child. Another victim, a 13-year-old girl, has been identified as a victim.