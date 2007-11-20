Cape Superintendent Steps Down Early

By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Cape Girardeau School's superintendent steps down from his position earlier than expected .

According to Dr. David Scala, he will leave his position on December 19th. Until then, a ssistant superintendent Pat Fanger will act in his place until a replacement is found.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education President Dr. Steve Trautwein voted to discontinue his contract 30 days from the time of the meeting Monday night, November 19th.

Scala and the school board agreed this is best for both parties.