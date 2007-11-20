Cape Superintendent Steps Down Early
By: Christy Hendricks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Cape Girardeau School's superintendent steps down from his position earlier than expected.
According to Dr. David Scala, he will leave his position on December 19th. Until then, assistant superintendent Pat Fanger will act in his place until a replacement is found.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education President Dr. Steve Trautwein voted to discontinue his contract 30 days from the time of the meeting Monday night, November 19th.
Scala and the school board agreed this is best for both parties.
A search is underway for a new superintendent.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.