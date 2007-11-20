Lead Warnings on Christmas Lights - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lead Warnings on Christmas Lights

By: Holly Brantley

A lead warning on Christmas lights catches the eye of many parents. It says handling the electrical wires exposes you to lead, a chemical known to cause cancer, birth defects, and reproductive harm.

"There are many sources of lead," said Dr. Glen Cooper. "The issues of lead with Christmas lights is just one source."

Dr. Cooper says it's important to be aware the wiring of Christmas lights contains lead. But it probably won't make your children sick.

"One exposure won't be enough unless you've already been close to another source," said Dr. Cooper.

Dr. Cooper says this wiring doesn't pose nearly as high a risk as other lead sources in the environment. Simply wash your hands, as the label suggests, and you should have nothing to worry about.

"You need to follow the directions when you put the lights up, and wash your hands," recommends Dr. Cooper.  "It's best to let the adults do it."

