Donations Buy New Emergency Vehicles

By: Ryan Tate

MURRAY, Ky. - I n Murray, things are safer thanks to some donations.

Most people probably don't know the condition of the emergency response vehicles in their county. And when it comes time to get new ones, it's hard to find funding.

Thanks to some generous donations, the Murray-Calloway County Department of Emergency Services Rescue Unit now has two new trucks, a hazardous response unit, and an amphibious vehicle.

DES Rescue Chief Ronnie Burkeen says the new equipment is a vital resource to help people in trouble.

The new vehicles will transport emergency crews and equipment and the amphibious vehicle gives them some versatility.