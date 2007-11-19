Take it Off Tuesday: Week 3 "Take off that Baby Weight" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Take it Off Tuesday: Week 3 "Take off that Baby Weight"

Take it Off Tuesday: Week 3 "Take off that Baby Weight"

This week on Take it Off Tuesday, personal trainer Shawn Taylor helps new moms trying to lose that "baby weight."  Here is his plan you can print out to help you "get fit!"  Good Luck.

From Shawn Taylor:

Let me be one of the first to congratulate you on your new arrival!  Prior to getting started or back into fitness, I strongly recommend a medical clearance from your physician

First and foremost, take it slow.  Ease back into things.  Let's begin with a stretching routine.  Your benefits include increase:

  • Calorie burn
  • range of motion
  • coordination
  • blood circulation
  • reduction in muscular tension*
  • endorphin release

20 to 30 minutes of daily focused stretching will significantly lower your stress.  Additionally, it will may lower the stress hormone cortisol, which is linked to the difficulty in decreasing abdominal fat.  When stretching, always keep an open chest and a neutral spine.  Take deep cleansing breaths and empty the mind of negative mental chatter and practice #5 do's (getting a grip, on those senses!).

Heartland's Fitness Guy stretching regimen

Exercise

Type of stretch

Hold time

Standing hamstring stretch

Static

20 seconds

Standing oblique stretch

static

20

Calf stretch

Static

20

Lunge stretch

Ballistic

30

Twisting Lunge stretch

Ballistic

30

Upright trunk twist

Ballistic

30

Bent trunk twist

ballistic

30

Cat (with or without swiss ball)

static

20

Cobra (with or without swiss ball) 

Static

20

Bent leg hurdle stretch

Static

20

Standing quad stretch

Static

30

Deep plie' stance

ballistic

30

Secondly, new moms want to return back to that pre-pregnant weight and jean size.  One of the fastest ways to supercharge your calorie burn is to add a plie squat or slight knee bend to curls and shoulder exercises. 

Example:

Squat and DB curl

Squat and shoulder press

Prefer to focus on that lower body?  Try my glutes and thigh routine!

Glutes&Thigh

  

#of Repetitions 16

Plie' squat

Lunge

X-over step

Lunge

X-over step

Butterflies

X-over step

Butterflies

Plie' squat

Butterflies(1 leg @ a time)

Plie' squat

Lunge

2 bonus exercises: the kneeling leg raise and lateral knee raise.  Be mindful and moderate in the speed of these exercises and your body WILL return to pre-pregnant weight shortly thereafter!  Stay focused on each of these exercises and always remember #5 of the don'ts. 

This is the Heartland's Fitness Guy and I'll see you next week!

E-mail any fitness question to Shawn at fitnessguy@kfvs12.com.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly