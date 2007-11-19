Take it Off Tuesday: Week 3 "Take off that Baby Weight"

This week on Take it Off Tuesday, personal trainer Shawn Taylor helps new moms trying to lose that "baby weight." Here is his plan you can print out to help you "get fit!" Good Luck.

From Shawn Taylor:

Let me be one of the first to congratulate you on your new arrival! Prior to getting started or back into fitness, I strongly recommend a medical clearance from your physician .

First and foremost, take it slow. Ease back into things. Let's begin with a stretching routine. Your benefits include increase:

Calorie burn

range of motion

coordination

blood circulation

reduction in muscular tension*

endorphin release

20 to 30 minutes of daily focused stretching will significantly lower your stress. Additionally, it will may lower the stress hormone cortisol, which is linked to the difficulty in decreasing abdominal fat. When stretching, always keep an open chest and a neutral spine. Take deep cleansing breaths and empty the mind of negative mental chatter and practice #5 do's (getting a grip, on those senses!).

Heartland's Fitness Guy stretching regimen

Exercise Type of stretch Hold time Standing hamstring stretch Static 20 seconds Standing oblique stretch static 20 Calf stretch Static 20 Lunge stretch Ballistic 30 Twisting Lunge stretch Ballistic 30 Upright trunk twist Ballistic 30 Bent trunk twist ballistic 30 Cat (with or without swiss ball) static 20 Cobra (with or without swiss ball) Static 20 Bent leg hurdle stretch Static 20 Standing quad stretch Static 30 Deep plie' stance ballistic 30

Secondly, new moms want to return back to that pre-pregnant weight and jean size. One of the fastest ways to supercharge your calorie burn is to add a plie squat or slight knee bend to curls and shoulder exercises.

Example:

Squat and DB curl

Squat and shoulder press

Prefer to focus on that lower body? Try my glutes and thigh routine!

Glutes&Thigh #of Repetitions 16 Plie' squat Lunge X-over step Lunge X-over step Butterflies X-over step Butterflies Plie' squat Butterflies(1 leg @ a time) Plie' squat Lunge

2 bonus exercises: the kneeling leg raise and lateral knee raise. Be mindful and moderate in the speed of these exercises and your body WILL return to pre-pregnant weight shortly thereafter! Stay focused on each of these exercises and always remember #5 of the don'ts.

This is the Heartland's Fitness Guy and I'll see you next week!