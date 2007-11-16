Twins Hope for Double Success in Country Music Contest

By: Wes Wallace

Born and raised in Fredericktown, the Finch brothers hope to make it big in Country Music City, USA. As part of CMT's Music City Madness contest, you can vote to help make Dustin and Brandon's dream come true.

Brother's Finch, as they're now known in Nashville, want to advance their career. They said winning the contest will certainly help launch them ahead. Each week the contestants are pitted against another country music act, and whoever gets the most votes advances to the next round.

Brandon and Dustin are in the last 16, and you can help vote them into the Elite Eight.

Vote to watch and vote for their contest video.

You can also check out their Web site .