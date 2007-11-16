Shooting, Fire Keep Authorities Busy

By: Heartland News

CLINTON, Ky. - It was a very busy 24 hours for rescue workers in one Heartland town.

Both fire and police officers were busy within just one day,

Just before 6:30 Friday morning, Clinton firefighters were called to the old pool hall building.

Walls collapsed during the blaze. Volunteer firefighters had just pulled back and one was struck by falling bricks.

It took Clinton and neighboring departments about three hours to get the blaze put out.

A law office next door has smoke and water damage..

Hickman County Sheriff John Turner says the building was not occupied and all utilities were disconnected. That raises some suspicion so Kentucky State Police and the fire marshal have been called to investigate.

The fire comes on the heels of a shooting in the Clinton Thursday night.

Frankie Mason, 45, was shot at the Clinton Manor Apartments.

He remains in critical condition at Vanderbuilt University Hospital.

Walter Stevenson, 52, is held for that shooting.