No Disciplinary Action for Police Chief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

No Disciplinary Action for Police Chief

No Disciplinary Action for Police Chief
By: Heartland News & AP

PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Police Chief Randy Bratton will not face any charges for how he used his service pistol.

An internal investigation was launched after the chief used his service pistol to break out a window at a motel.

Some raised concerned the chief's gun could have accidentally fired.

Thursday, city administrators ruled there is no need for disciplinary action. 

Paducah City Manager Jim Zumwalt said Thursday that Bratton's actions weren't grounds for discipline.

Paducah Mayor Bill Paxton says he back Zumwalt's recommendation.

City Commissioner Gerald Watkins says commissioners will decide whether to accept the recommendation.

Watkins and fellow commission member Robert Coleman have called for Bratton's resignation, saying he incident raised safety concerns and is inconsistent with Bratton's discipline of subordinates.

Powered by Frankly