No Disciplinary Action for Police Chief
By: Heartland News & AP
PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Police Chief Randy Bratton will not face any charges for how he used his service pistol.
An internal investigation was launched after the chief used his service pistol to break out a window at a motel.
Some raised concerned the chief's gun could have accidentally fired.
Thursday, city administrators ruled there is no need for disciplinary action.Paducah City Manager Jim Zumwalt said Thursday that Bratton's actions weren't grounds for discipline.
Paducah Mayor Bill Paxton says he back Zumwalt's recommendation.
City Commissioner Gerald Watkins says commissioners will decide whether to accept the recommendation.
Watkins and fellow commission member Robert Coleman have called for Bratton's resignation, saying he incident raised safety concerns and is inconsistent with Bratton's discipline of subordinates.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
