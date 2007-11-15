No Disciplinary Action for Police Chief

By: Heartland News & AP

PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Police Chief Randy Bratton will not face any charges for how he used his service pistol.

An internal investigation was launched after the chief used his service pistol to break out a window at a motel.

Some raised concerned the chief's gun could have accidentally fired.

Thursday, city administrators ruled there is no need for disciplinary action.

Paducah City Manager Jim Zumwalt said Thursday that Bratton's actions weren't grounds for discipline.