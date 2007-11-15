Man Arrested for Licking Toad to Get High

By: Heartland News

KANSAS CITY - A 21-year-old Kansas City man is arrested in a very bizarre drug bust.

The man is accused of using a toad to get high.

Police busted the man during a drug raid. He had the Colorado river toad in his home.

Police say it's becoming more common for people to use the amphibian as a hallucinogenic.

Apparently people lick the toad's venom glands to get high.