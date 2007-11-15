Sorting Finances After Stolen Identity

By: Wes Wallace

It's not a story about some fake check or sordid scam. A Heartland woman had her identity stolen by a former friend, and now she's trying to get the financial mess sorted out.

"I feel that is so wrong, I feel betrayed," said the woman, who asked us to conceal her identity.

The woman claims her former friend took her social security number and opened up several credit cards. She says she found other credit card applications with her name on them.

The story takes a turn when she did a random google search using her name. To her surprise, up pops a link to unclaimed income tax return money. The problem is she never filed income tax returns because she's never worked in Missouri.

Now a friend is working to help fix the situation. They've received a free credit report and sent out a fraud alert. They've also contacted the Attorney General's office and are in the process of filing a complaint.

Of course it's always important to protect your identity by keeping your information safe.

But if it's too late, there are four things you should do immediately.

First, place a fraud alert on your credit report and get a copy of your report. This lets you see what kind of damage has been done and prevents thieves from opening more accounts in your name.

Next, close the accounts that you know or believe have been tampered with. You can talk to someone in the security or fraud deparment of a company to do this.

You then need to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commision. This will help law enforcement officials track down theives.

Finally, file a report with your local police or the community where the identity theft took place.