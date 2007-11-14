Airport Ready For Action

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - With commercial flights scheduled to start next week, there's a new buzz inside the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

A worker helps a rental car company get wired in and setup for business. Other than a few finishing touches, there's not much left to do, says manager Bruce Loy.

"It's certainly been exciting and a relief to be over this hump," Loy said.

When Regions Air pulled out earlier this year, Big Sky won the bid to offer service, but Loy explained getting to this point wasn't easy.

"It's very, very difficult, rates changes, everything in the airline industry changes minute by minute, not day by day," Loy said.

While some people question the decision to contract flights to Cincinnati rather than St. Louis, Loy told Heartland News there's a lot more involved, especially when it comes to money.

"Everybody asks about jet service. Why can't we get jet service? You have to fund a pocket of money in a bank that you'll let an airline draw on...about a million to a million and a half dollars, and they're just not doing that and coming into smaller communities," he said.