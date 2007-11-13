Classmates Honor Teen Killed in Crash

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Friends and classmates of a Saxony Lutheran High School teen killed in a weekend car crash honored him Tuesday.

A memorial has been set-up in the high school for 18-year-old Jacob Weber.

He was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Route A.

Troopers say Webber was riding in an SUV when it missed a curve and ran off the road.

The SUV overturned, throwing both Weber and the driver from the vehicle.

Weber died hours later at a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was 18-year-old Christopher Petzoldt of Glendale Heights, Illinois.