Flag Etiquette

By: Jeff Cunningham

Veterans Day is set aside to say thanks to our men and women in uniform. For many, freedom, sacrifice and honor are all represented in our flag, but the rules surrounding Old Glory seem to be a bit of a lost art.

So, now we look at the proper way to display the stars and stripes and what it means to some of our local veterans.

World War II veteran Wilbur Johnson is in charge of the color guard at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau every day, you will see the stars and stripes displayed proudly out front.

It's something these veterans take very seriously. For who else knows the sacrifice for which the flag represents better than veterans?

I think Wilbur put it best..."When Old Glory flies things are alright and when its not flying things are not alright," he said.

So, speaking of Old Glory, how did the flag get the name?

It is credited to Captain William Driver, a shipmaster from Salem, Massachesetts, in 1831. He was given a flag and when it opened to an ocean breeze he said, "Old Glory."

There are several rules concerning the stars and stripes. See how many you know.

When displayed, the stars are always in the upper left hand corner. The American flag is always flown above any other flag. In a group, it is always higher than the others. It's always placed to the right of a speaker on a podium If it's flown after dark, it is supposed to have a light on it. Otherwise it should be taken down. If you're taking a flag down from half staff, it should be taken back up to the top and then taken down.

Here are some more flag questions...

If the flag touches the ground, should you destroy it? A: no. You should try and keep that from happening, but if it does clean it and keep using it. Should the flag be taken down in a rain storm? A: Only if it is not an all-weather flag. What if your flag is old and needs to be replaced? Do you burn it? A: The flag code says it should be destroyed in a dignified manner, perferably burning. A lot of VFW's have a place to take your old flags. What is the most important day to display the flag? A: Actually, the flag code says it should fly every day, but especially on certain days like Flag Day, June 14th.

The Flag Code states, "The flag should be displayed on all days, especially on:"

New Year's Day, January 1

Inauguration Day, January 20

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, third Monday in January

Lincoln's Birthday, February 12

Washington's Birthday, third Monday in February

Easter Sunday

Mother's Day, second Sunday in May

Armed Forced Day, third Saturday in May

Memorial Day (half-staff until noon), the last Monday in May

Flag Day, June 14

Independence Day, July 4

Labor Day, first Monday in September

Constitution Day, September 17

Columbus Day, second Monday in October

Navy Day, October 27

Veterans Day, November 11

Thanksgiving Day, fourth Thursday in November

Christmas Day, December 25

and such other days as may be proclaimed by the President of the United States

the birhdays of the States

State holidays

According to Snopes.com, meanings have come to be ascribed to each of the 13 folds of the flag.