Woman Wanted for Murder of Husband on the Run

By: Heartland News

FULTON, Ky. - A Fulton, Kentucky woman is on the run from police wanted for shooting her husband.

Fulton police need your help finding 36-year-old Juana Courtney.

Courtney is wanted for the shooting death of her husband, James Courtney.

Police say the couple was arguing on North College Street when she allegedly shot him.