Fulton, KY

Woman Wanted for Murder of Husband on the Run

Woman Wanted for Murder of Husband on the Run
By: Heartland News

FULTON, Ky. - A Fulton, Kentucky woman is on the run from police wanted for shooting her husband.

Fulton police need your help finding  36-year-old Juana Courtney.

Courtney is wanted for the shooting death of her husband, James Courtney.

Police say the couple was arguing on North College Street when she allegedly shot him.

According to police, James Courtney tried to leave, but his injuries caused him to lose control of the car.  He later died at a local hospital.

