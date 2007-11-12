Take It Off Tuesday Bonus: Shawn Taylor's Best Abs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Take It Off Tuesday Bonus: Shawn Taylor's Best Abs

Many of you have questions about getting better results on your abdominal exercises.  So, Shawn has this plan you can use to help unlock the Heartland's Six-Pack!

Keys to unlock the Heartland's 6 pack.

1. Maintain your focus

2. Targeted heart rate(see last week's segment!) You must stay tuned.  There will always be something to build on for the weeks to come.

3. Consistent application

4. see no#5 "don't" of last week's segment!

Heartland's Fitness Guy Total Ab routine

½ mile jog

Abdominals

# of repetitions 15

Basic crunch

Knee tuck crunch

30 sec. Plank

Knee tuck crunch

30 sec. planks

Basic crunch

30 sec. Planks

Basic crunch

Knee tuck crunch

¼ mile run

Abdominals

# of repetitions 15

Bosu ball knee tuck

Seated oblique rotations

Oblique crunches

Seated oblique rotations

Oblique crunches

Bosu ball knee tuck

Oblique crunches

Bosu ball knee tuck

Seated oblique rotations

¼ mile run

Abdominals

#of repetitions 15

V-ups

Hyper extended crunches

Bicycle crunches

Hyper extended crunches

Bicycle crunches

V-ups

Bicycle crunches

V-ups

Hyper extended crunches

***Shawn says the key to obtaining great abs is cardio.  You really have to slim down your body to actually see your abdominals.  These exercises can help, but cardio is key!

