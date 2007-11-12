Take It Off Tuesday Bonus: Shawn Taylor's Best Abs

Many of you have questions about getting better results on your abdominal exercises. So, Shawn has this plan you can use to help unlock the Heartland's Six-Pack!

Keys to unlock the Heartland's 6 pack.

1. Maintain your focus

2. Targeted heart rate(see last week's segment!) You must stay tuned. There will always be something to build on for the weeks to come.

3. Consistent application

4. see no#5 "don't" of last week's segment!

Heartland's Fitness Guy Total Ab routine

½ mile jog

Abdominals # of repetitions 15 Basic crunch Knee tuck crunch 30 sec. Plank Knee tuck crunch 30 sec. planks Basic crunch 30 sec. Planks Basic crunch Knee tuck crunch

¼ mile run

Abdominals # of repetitions 15 Bosu ball knee tuck Seated oblique rotations Oblique crunches Seated oblique rotations Oblique crunches Bosu ball knee tuck Oblique crunches Bosu ball knee tuck Seated oblique rotations

¼ mile run

Abdominals #of repetitions 15 V-ups Hyper extended crunches Bicycle crunches Hyper extended crunches Bicycle crunches V-ups Bicycle crunches V-ups Hyper extended crunches