Shawn Taylor's Workout for Men - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawn Taylor's Workout for Men

Shawn Taylor's Workout for Men

This week on Take it Off Tuesday, Personal Trainer Shawn Taylor focuses on "Mistakes Men Make at the Gym"

After you read Shawn's advice, be sure to check his printable chart you can use to help re-vamp your workout.  This is Shawn Taylor's tailor-made workout for men.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat

Active rest:light stretching

45-60 min. Cardio

Back shoulders

Biceps

Abs

Cardio

Chest

Triceps

Abs

45-60

Min.

cardio

Leg

1. Check your Ego: Too much weight lifting too much weight is the result of improper teaching or a poor ego and both will get you severely injured.  Be fit for your own body's sake.  Underdeveloped programs such as excessive bench pressing without accommodating the back can create an unbalance and cause a shoulder injury.

Ie. Swinging the weight or contort their bodies in order to complete the repetitions or using momentum.  

3. Alpha male syndrome:  Unwilling to be submissive and accept guidance unless from other "burley types."  Sounds cliché but don't judge a book by its cover.  If there's staff standing around and you have questions ask him or HER.  I guarantee you'll be surprised by what they can tell you. 

4. Stop making donations to your local fitness facility.  Once you sign up to go, GO!  Don't be erratic regarding your attendance.  It's Game time so:

Stop dawdling: wasting time between sets, wandering beit literally or just your eyes.

Stop straddling the fence: Stick to the plan of attack.  Consider the following:

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat

Active rest:light stretching

45-60 min. Cardio

Back shoulders

Biceps

Abs

Cardio

Chest

Triceps

Abs

45-60

Min.

cardio

Leg

5. Going "retro."  Men have a tendency to do what their coaches taught them.  This is understandable but be open to new research and trust the technological advancements of modern fitness.  You may be surprised!

6. Ounce worth of pound:  Warm-up the body.  Let it know what‘s about to occur.  Men rarely stretch and when they do it‘s not for very long.  I happen to know personally that the most popular fitness trainer in the world spends at least 20 minutes per bout of exercise stretching and warm up.  This is the best preventive maintenance you can do. 

7. Stop bodybuilding!  Do not expect to look like the bodybuilders you see in the magazines if you're working out only several days a week.  It takes countless hours and extreme dieting (which I do NOT recommend) to look that way.  Moreover, it can only be maintained for very short period of time. 

"It's not about bodybuilding.  It's about building a body."

Build your body.  Lay the appropriate foundation to set up the look you want to achieve. 

The Heartland's Fitness Guy compound routine

Exercise

Set 1

Set 2

Set 3

# of Reps.

Lunge/lat flyes

Lunge/lat flyes

Squat-

Upright

rows

Stationary lunges

12-16

Squat-upright rows

Squat-upright rows

Stationary

Lunges

Lunge/lat

flyes

12-16

  

Stationary lunges

Stationary lunge

Lunge/lat flyes

Squat-

Upright

rows

12-16

Heartland's Fitness Guy isolation routine

Exercise

Set 1

Set 2

Set 3

# of Reps.

shoulders

Arnold Press

Lat Pulls

DB pres

12-16

back

Lat pulls

DB press

Arnold Press

12-16

chest

DB press

Arnold Press

Lat Pulls

12-16

Heartland's Fitness Guy stretch routine Repeat for 10 minutes

Stretching exercises

Hold time

Lunge stretching w/rt.lt hand up

20 secs.

Obliques and hamstrings (standing)

20 secs.

Glutes and low back stretch(seated)

20 secs.

Low back, calves and hamstrings

(Seated)

20 secs.

Workouts no longer challenging you?  Below The Heartland's Fitness Guy illustrates 10 ways to revamp your fitness routine.

1. Going "ball"istic: try using stability, medicine and or bosu balls for your workouts.

2. "You Can't Handle The Truth" train military style a basic training and callisthenic routine.  Keep the routines very simple but aggressive.

3. "Burn Rubber" 1/8-¼ mile sprints between exercises.

4. "Cut It Out." Cut your routine by 50% and up the intensity.

5. "Face Your Giants"  Giant set routine.

6. Switch it up.  From resistance training to core training

7. Enter a local race or fitness activity

8. "Extreme makeover": "Hi's & Lo's"  Interval training

9. "Yo, Adrian!  I did it!" Get re-inspired by watching a great movie or listening to your favorite motivational soundtrack.  Coaches nationwide spend excessive amounts of resources to learn motivation techniques and creative behavioral tactics to increase production from their players.   

10. Accountability is one of the best forms of motivation.  There's nothing like being productive when you're feet are being held to the fire.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Saint Francis offering new Acid Reflux procedure

    Saint Francis offering new Acid Reflux procedure

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:23:27 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)
    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)

    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.

    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.

  • Kentucky health agency recommending hepatitis A vaccination

    Kentucky health agency recommending hepatitis A vaccination

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:23:45 GMT
    The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties (Source: Raycom Media)The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties (Source: Raycom Media)
    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.

    The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.

  • Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:18:33 GMT
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system (Source: Raycom Media)New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system (Source: Raycom Media)
    Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)

    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.

    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.

    •   
Powered by Frankly