Shawn Taylor's Workout for Men
This week on Take it Off Tuesday, Personal Trainer Shawn Taylor focuses on "Mistakes Men Make at the Gym"
After you read Shawn's advice, be sure to check his printable chart you can use to help re-vamp your workout. This is Shawn Taylor's tailor-made workout for men.
|
Sun.
|
Mon.
|
Tues.
|
Wed.
|
Thurs.
|
Fri.
|
Sat
|
Active rest:light stretching
|
45-60 min. Cardio
|
Back shoulders
|
Biceps
Abs
Cardio
|
Chest
Triceps
Abs
|
45-60
Min.
cardio
|
Leg
1. Check your Ego: Too much weight lifting too much weight is the result of improper teaching or a poor ego and both will get you severely injured. Be fit for your own body's sake. Underdeveloped programs such as excessive bench pressing without accommodating the back can create an unbalance and cause a shoulder injury.
Ie. Swinging the weight or contort their bodies in order to complete the repetitions or using momentum.
3. Alpha male syndrome: Unwilling to be submissive and accept guidance unless from other "burley types." Sounds cliché but don't judge a book by its cover. If there's staff standing around and you have questions ask him or HER. I guarantee you'll be surprised by what they can tell you.
4. Stop making donations to your local fitness facility. Once you sign up to go, GO! Don't be erratic regarding your attendance. It's Game time so:
Stop dawdling: wasting time between sets, wandering beit literally or just your eyes.
Stop straddling the fence: Stick to the plan of attack. Consider the following:
|
Sun.
|
Mon.
|
Tues.
|
Wed.
|
Thurs.
|
Fri.
|
Sat
|
Active rest:light stretching
|
45-60 min. Cardio
|
Back shoulders
|
Biceps
Abs
Cardio
|
Chest
Triceps
Abs
|
45-60
Min.
cardio
|
Leg
5. Going "retro." Men have a tendency to do what their coaches taught them. This is understandable but be open to new research and trust the technological advancements of modern fitness. You may be surprised!
6. Ounce worth of pound: Warm-up the body. Let it know what‘s about to occur. Men rarely stretch and when they do it‘s not for very long. I happen to know personally that the most popular fitness trainer in the world spends at least 20 minutes per bout of exercise stretching and warm up. This is the best preventive maintenance you can do.
7. Stop bodybuilding! Do not expect to look like the bodybuilders you see in the magazines if you're working out only several days a week. It takes countless hours and extreme dieting (which I do NOT recommend) to look that way. Moreover, it can only be maintained for very short period of time.
"It's not about bodybuilding. It's about building a body."
Build your body. Lay the appropriate foundation to set up the look you want to achieve.
The Heartland's Fitness Guy compound routine
|
Exercise
|
Set 1
|
Set 2
|
Set 3
|
# of Reps.
|
Lunge/lat flyes
|
Lunge/lat flyes
|
Squat-
Upright
rows
|
Stationary lunges
|
12-16
|
Squat-upright rows
|
Squat-upright rows
|
Stationary
Lunges
|
Lunge/lat
flyes
|
12-16
|
Stationary lunges
|
Stationary lunge
|
Lunge/lat flyes
|
Squat-
Upright
rows
|
12-16
Heartland's Fitness Guy isolation routine
|
Exercise
|
Set 1
|
Set 2
|
Set 3
|
# of Reps.
|
shoulders
|
Arnold Press
|
Lat Pulls
|
DB pres
|
12-16
|
back
|
Lat pulls
|
DB press
|
Arnold Press
|
12-16
|
chest
|
DB press
|
Arnold Press
|
Lat Pulls
|
12-16
Heartland's Fitness Guy stretch routine Repeat for 10 minutes
|
Stretching exercises
|
Hold time
|
Lunge stretching w/rt.lt hand up
|
20 secs.
|
Obliques and hamstrings (standing)
|
20 secs.
|
Glutes and low back stretch(seated)
|
20 secs.
|
Low back, calves and hamstrings
(Seated)
|
20 secs.
Workouts no longer challenging you? Below The Heartland's Fitness Guy illustrates 10 ways to revamp your fitness routine.
1. Going "ball"istic: try using stability, medicine and or bosu balls for your workouts.
2. "You Can't Handle The Truth" train military style a basic training and callisthenic routine. Keep the routines very simple but aggressive.
3. "Burn Rubber" 1/8-¼ mile sprints between exercises.
4. "Cut It Out." Cut your routine by 50% and up the intensity.
5. "Face Your Giants" Giant set routine.
6. Switch it up. From resistance training to core training
7. Enter a local race or fitness activity
8. "Extreme makeover": "Hi's & Lo's" Interval training
9. "Yo, Adrian! I did it!" Get re-inspired by watching a great movie or listening to your favorite motivational soundtrack. Coaches nationwide spend excessive amounts of resources to learn motivation techniques and creative behavioral tactics to increase production from their players.
10. Accountability is one of the best forms of motivation. There's nothing like being productive when you're feet are being held to the fire.
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Fewer dental cavities are found in kids and young adults. Even so, some minority groups are still most at risk.
Fewer dental cavities are found in kids and young adults. Even so, some minority groups are still most at risk.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.