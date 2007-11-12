Shawn Taylor's Workout for Men

This week on Take it Off Tuesday, Personal Trainer Shawn Taylor focuses on "Mistakes Men Make at the Gym"

After you read Shawn's advice, be sure to check his printable chart you can use to help re-vamp your workout. This is Shawn Taylor's tailor-made workout for men.

Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. Sat Active rest:light stretching 45-60 min. Cardio Back shoulders Biceps Abs Cardio Chest Triceps Abs 45-60 Min. cardio Leg

1. Check your Ego: Too much weight lifting too much weight is the result of improper teaching or a poor ego and both will get you severely injured. Be fit for your own body's sake. Underdeveloped programs such as excessive bench pressing without accommodating the back can create an unbalance and cause a shoulder injury.

Ie. Swinging the weight or contort their bodies in order to complete the repetitions or using momentum.

3. Alpha male syndrome: Unwilling to be submissive and accept guidance unless from other "burley types." Sounds cliché but don't judge a book by its cover. If there's staff standing around and you have questions ask him or HER. I guarantee you'll be surprised by what they can tell you.

4. Stop making donations to your local fitness facility. Once you sign up to go, GO! Don't be erratic regarding your attendance. It's Game time so:

Stop dawdling: wasting time between sets, wandering beit literally or just your eyes.

Stop straddling the fence: Stick to the plan of attack. Consider the following:

5. Going "retro." Men have a tendency to do what their coaches taught them. This is understandable but be open to new research and trust the technological advancements of modern fitness. You may be surprised!

6. Ounce worth of pound: Warm-up the body. Let it know what‘s about to occur. Men rarely stretch and when they do it‘s not for very long. I happen to know personally that the most popular fitness trainer in the world spends at least 20 minutes per bout of exercise stretching and warm up. This is the best preventive maintenance you can do.

7. Stop bodybuilding! Do not expect to look like the bodybuilders you see in the magazines if you're working out only several days a week. It takes countless hours and extreme dieting (which I do NOT recommend) to look that way. Moreover, it can only be maintained for very short period of time.

"It's not about bodybuilding. It's about building a body."

Build your body. Lay the appropriate foundation to set up the look you want to achieve.

The Heartland's Fitness Guy compound routine

Exercise Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 # of Reps. Lunge/lat flyes Lunge/lat flyes Squat- Upright rows Stationary lunges 12-16 Squat-upright rows Squat-upright rows Stationary Lunges Lunge/lat flyes 12-16 Stationary lunges Stationary lunge Lunge/lat flyes Squat- Upright rows 12-16

Heartland's Fitness Guy isolation routine

Exercise Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 # of Reps. shoulders Arnold Press Lat Pulls DB pres 12-16 back Lat pulls DB press Arnold Press 12-16 chest DB press Arnold Press Lat Pulls 12-16

Heartland's Fitness Guy stretch routine Repeat for 10 minutes

Stretching exercises Hold time Lunge stretching w/rt.lt hand up 20 secs. Obliques and hamstrings (standing) 20 secs. Glutes and low back stretch(seated) 20 secs. Low back, calves and hamstrings (Seated) 20 secs.

Workouts no longer challenging you? Below The Heartland's Fitness Guy illustrates 10 ways to revamp your fitness routine.

1. Going "ball"istic: try using stability, medicine and or bosu balls for your workouts.

2. "You Can't Handle The Truth" train military style a basic training and callisthenic routine. Keep the routines very simple but aggressive.

3. "Burn Rubber" 1/8-¼ mile sprints between exercises.

4. "Cut It Out." Cut your routine by 50% and up the intensity.

5. "Face Your Giants" Giant set routine.

6. Switch it up. From resistance training to core training

7. Enter a local race or fitness activity

8. "Extreme makeover": "Hi's & Lo's" Interval training

9. "Yo, Adrian! I did it!" Get re-inspired by watching a great movie or listening to your favorite motivational soundtrack. Coaches nationwide spend excessive amounts of resources to learn motivation techniques and creative behavioral tactics to increase production from their players.