Heartland Men Catch Whopper Fish

By: Todd Richards

Jackson's Cary Winchester and his fishing teammate Harold Dodd of Cape Girardeau landed a 108 pound catfish Sunday in the Bass Pro Big Cat Quest National Championship at Mudd Island in Memphis.

It set a national tournament record.

Winchester and Dodd claimed about $6000 worth of cash and merchandise for the two day tourney.

They say this giant catfish is being kept at Bass Pro Shops farm in Springfield, Missouri. It's doing well.

Winchester and Dodd say all the fish they catch are released alive.