Cousin's Fight Ends with One Dead, One in Jail

By: Arnold Wyrick

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. - A fight between two cousins in West Frankfort leaves a lot of unanswered questions for 39-year-old Ronald Riddle Jr.'s family. That's because he died in the Franklin County Hospital after fighting with his cousin, 35-year-old Mike Riddle.

Police have arrested Mike Riddle and charged him with Aggravated Battery.

But, Ronnie's family still wants to know why the police weren't called by the owner of Kelly's Lounge when the two men began fighting.

"My son was knocked out laying on the floor of Kelly's from what we've heard for about 30 minutes, with people stepping over him. And no one called 911," said the victim's mother Cathy Hungate.

Hungate says she has only one thing to say to Mike about her son's death.

"I'd like to see you stay in jail. But, a part of me would like for you to know how hurt we are at the funeral," Hungate said.

The exact cause of death is still unknown at this time. The Franklin County State's Attorney is awaiting final autopsy results before considering any possible future charges in the case.