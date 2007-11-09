Does It Work: Just for Men Preview

Does It Work: Just for Men Preview

By: Lauren Keith

What's special about these tests? Every day I'm featuring something for men...hence the title, "Does it Work: Just for Men."

While I know guys will like this, I hope the ladies get something out of it too. They may find some of these products on their Christmas shopping list. Here's a preview of what to look for next week.

Monday : Infinity Razor

--- The Infinity Razor promises its blades will never dull.

Tuesday : The Perfect Pushup

--- Is this another fitness gadget or does it really sculpt muscle like it promises...paving the way for a Perfect Pushup?

Wednesday : Two Golf Gadgets

--- I test the Gotcha Ready Warmup System and a Grip to help you put better.

Thursday: the Cough Silencer

--- Don't let a cough spoil the hunt. This gadget is supposed to muffle coughing. Any sound while hunting can really be a big deal.

Friday: 4 products all computer tech-related