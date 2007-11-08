Heartland Country Music Hopeful Wants Your Vote

By: Wes Wallace

MURRAY, Ky. - It's a chance at country music fame, and you can help make a Heartland native's dreams come true. Casie Janet, a Cape Girardeau native and student at Murray State University, made it to the second round of a contest sponsored by CMT, Country Music Television.

"It's a really neat opportunity. We just entered our video at the last minute, and were surprised to be picked to take part in the first place," said Janet.