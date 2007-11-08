Heartland Country Music Hopeful Wants Your Vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Country Music Hopeful Wants Your Vote

By: Wes Wallace

MURRAY, Ky. - It's a chance at country music fame, and you can help make a Heartland native's dreams come true.   Casie Janet, a Cape Girardeau native and student at Murray State University, made it to the second round of a contest sponsored by CMT, Country Music Television.

"It's a really neat opportunity.  We just entered our video at the last minute, and were surprised to be picked to take part in the first place," said Janet.

Click here to check out the video and vote for Casie on CMT's Web site.

