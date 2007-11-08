Gold Medal Winner Sends Anti-Drug Message to Heartland Athletes

By: Ryan Tate

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Dee Dee Trotter reached the highest podium of her sport three years ago, when she received the gold medal in the 400 meter relay at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. One of her teammates on the U.S. Track Team that year was Marion Jones.

Wednesday night, Trotter found herself in front of Carbondale Community High School students-athletes, talking about the dangers of performance enhancing drug use. Last month, Marion Jones admitted to using those drugs.

"Regardless of what these athletes have done, they don't always win. They don't always conquer. We have the medals to prove it," Trotter said.

Trotter admits that today's teenage athletes face pressures to use performance enhancing drugs like steroids or human growth hormone. Some Carbondale students say they know students from other schools who use them.

"When you hear about that, there is the pressure to try and keep up with them using it as well. You can't fall to that pressure," said Senior Alana Ross.

"I want to stay healthy and get a college scholarship, and I also want to be a good example to two younger brothers," said Junior Charles Woodson.

"In addition to performance enhancing drug pressure, there is also other drug pressure on these kids, like marijuana and cocaine. It is hard for them these days," Trotter said.