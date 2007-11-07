Utah Fugitive Wanted for Child Rape Caught in Heartland

By: Heartland News

DEXTER, Mo. - A man listed on Utah's 10 most-wanted list is in custody Wednesday following his arrest in Dexter.

The U.S. Marshals service says Raymond Robert Trotter was arrested Monday in Dexter where he had been staying with relatives.

He was then taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail pending extradition.

Trotter is charged in Utah with rape of a child, sodomy of a child and forcible sexual assault.

It was back in 2002 when police arrested Trotter in Utah, but he posted bond from that arrest.