Zorbeez: Does it Work?

By: Lauren Keith

Dozens of you requested I try Zorbeez cleaning cloths before you buy them. It's another product spokesperson Billy Mays touts. The cloths are supposed to clean spills much faster and better than your ole' dishcloth or paper towels, and the infomercial is pretty convincing. Sisters Angela and Jaime Curtis of Wickliffe, Kentucky, will help me simulate Billy Mays' infomercial almost exactly for this Does it Work Wednesday test.

First, we're all surprised at what Zorbeez actually feel like. It's very similar to a heavy-duty piece of felt you'd find in most fabric stores. First, you get 'em wet...and wring 'em out. Next, I pour some soda onto a piece of carpet. I'll use a cotton dish towel and Jaime will use a Zorbeez cloth. Immediately, we see the Zorbeez literally suck up that soda spill. The cotton towel does the same, but it stains the cloth, as expected. Meantime, when you pick up the Zorbeez, nothing drips and Jaime is impressed.

"You can even see the soda liquid hanging there in the cloth," she says.

We're all surprised. The Zorbeez work well in this case. Then, while my cotton towel is stained, we can actually wring out the soda in the Zorbeez and use the cloth again right away to clean a different spill.

"I like it so far!" says Jaime.

Ok, test two...

Zorbeez claims it works on all surfaces. So, now we'll pour soda on a tabletop and compare Zorbeez to a few paper towels.

I pour soda. Jaime wipes up the mess with Zorbeez in nothing flat. Meantime, I have to grab a few more paper towels to get the job done. Zorbeez are cleaning up so far! Now for fun, let's test this claim.

In the informercial, Billy Mays pours a bunch of soda into a casserole dish and says Zorbeez can hold more than 20 ounces of fluid. So, we pour two cans of soda into a similar dish and use the jumbo-sized Zorbeez cloth for this test.

"Ok, it fails that claim! It didn't pick up anything! This is a mess!" says Angela.

Yeah, we're not too sure if we'd trust Zorbeez for big spills. Finally, I pour milk onto the table. Angela's using paper towels, Jaime has a Zorbeez cloth, and I have a dish towel.

After the count of three, we see which cloth cleans the fastest and....

"Wow! That's the clear winner! I still like the Zorbeez!" says Jaime.

In fact, both women like the Zorbeez...until I told them the cost for a pack of six cloths: $15. Granted, you can cut the larger-size cloth to make more rags. Still, it might be cheaper to just go get some felt fabric at the store because that's what the Zorbeez cloth feels like.

Also, the selling point of these cloths is that they're re-usuable because you wash them. Sounds great, until you take a look at the digital picture Angela sent me. She washed the large Zorbeez cloth by itself using the gentle cycle. You can see in the picture it's shredded!

She says the smaller towels fared fine.

"I'd give it a C," says Angela.

Zorbeez absorb well, but how long they'll work might be questionable, and the fact remains...we could have easily grabbed more paper towels or another old dish cloth and cleaned up any of these messes.

I would probably do that before spending my 15 bucks on these towels, but that's for you to decide.