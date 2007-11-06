Teen Makes His Own Fuel

By: Holly Brantley

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - We're willing to bet Matt Chatman pays less to start up his truck than the majority of folks in the Heartland.

That's because this 18-year-old Poplar Bluff High School Senior makes his own biodiesel fuel in his garage.

"When I was a kid I was always taking my toys apart and putting them back together," Matt said.

All that tinkering paid off, because he says it costs him just 60 cents a gallon for gas and he doesn't even have to drive to the gas station.

"It's really not hard," said Matt.

He adds, it's well worth it. Especially for a family like the Chatman's with several vehicles that run on diesel fuel.

As prices rose, Matt sought out a better way for his family to fill up.

"I just went online and there were all kinds of people making biodiesel," said Chatman. "I just found a few sites with good information that showed the process step by step."

Over the past two years, Matt's perfected his own process. He picks up vegetable oil from a local restaurant. Then, back home in his garage under the watchful eye of his dog Buck, the work begins.

First, the oil is filtered and then processed in a water heater. Then, Matt titrates the oil.

"Then, I've gotta let it circulate and drain. Now, I put it in the wash tank. Then it dries," Matt explained.

After that, it's ready to go into a barrel and into the family cars.

"I use it and my dad uses it in his truck," said Matt. "No problems, it runs good."