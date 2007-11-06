The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will send an assessment team to Marion.

More Doctors Reprimanded at Marion VA

By: Arnold Wyrick

MARION, Ill. - As the Office of the Inspector General continues to compile evidence and testimony from employees at the Marion VA Medical Center about what went wrong within the facilities complex surgeries unit, more doctors are being reprimanded.

A spokesperson with the Marion VA confirmed a report from Senator Dick Durbin's office about another physician named in the ongoing investigation.

"Yes we have placed another physician on administrative leave, and three others have had their privileges scaled back pending the outcome of the investigation," said Becca Shinneman in the Community Affairs Office.

The names of the doctors and to what degree their involvement is in the deaths of 11 veterans as a result of surgeries at the center is not being released at this time.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington DC is sending out a multi-disciplinary team to follow up on recent allegations by current and former employees.

The team will assess personnel practices and procedures at the facility; review issues related to equal employment opportunity; assess how well employees and managers are communicating; and evaluate how well the facility is implementing hiring processes and procedures.

"VA is committed to providing quality care to veterans," said Gordon H. Mansfield, the acting secretary of Veterans Affairs. "We are also committed to ensuring all laws related to federal employees are fully enforced. The assessment team will make sure we are doing what's right for both veterans and VA employees."

All this comes on the heels of Senate Investigative Hearing convened on Capital Hill on Tuesday. The hearing focused on what went wrong at the Marion VA, and the VA's hiring practices nationwide.

Many of the former and current employees who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and forced to work in a hostile environment are also keeping a close eye on the senate hearings.