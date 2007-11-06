Cell Phone Tariff for 911

By: Wes Wallace

DEXTER, Mo. - Most of us who own cell phones keep them in case of an emergency. Ironically, Missouri is the only state in the U.S. without a tariff on cell phones, and a big number of 911 calls come from those hand held devices. Plus, 911 centers only get their revenue from land line fees.

"We're down about $58,000 dollars this year from a drop in land line revenue," said Carol Moreland, director of Stoddard County 911. "We've lost about $150,000 in the last three years, so we really need to make up that deficit."