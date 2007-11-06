Local Girl Loses Battle with Cancer

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A sad update to a story Heartland News has followed for more than a year.

A Cape Girardeau girl who bravely shared her fight against cancer has lost that battle.

Sahara Aldridge, 13, passed away at her home Monday.

Doctors diagnosed Sahara a year and a half ago with level four brain cancer.

She and her family fought the disease aggressively throughout that time and the community pulled together to support them.

That support continued at Sahara's school, Central Junior High, where c lassmates and faculty remembered the little girl some called "hoops" for her love of basketball. Many left their thoughts and prayers for Aldridge family on a big orange banner.