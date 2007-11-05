The suspect charged with arson in a fraternity building fire was supposed to deploy with the Missouri National Guard.

Frat Building Fire Suspect in Court

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A teen facing arson charges headed to court for the first time Monday.

Ryan Johnston, 19, is accused of setting fire to the Sigma Chi fraternity annex last week.

Johnston asked for a public defender.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for later in November.

Johnston faces charges of arson and burglary for the fire early Thursday, November 1 at the "Annex" across the street from the Show Me Center on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.