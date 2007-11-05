Frat Building Fire Suspect in Court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Frat Building Fire Suspect in Court

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A teen facing arson charges headed to court for the first time Monday.

Ryan Johnston, 19, is accused of setting fire to the Sigma Chi fraternity annex last week.

Johnston asked for a public defender.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for later in November.

Johnston faces charges of arson and burglary for the fire early Thursday, November 1 at the "Annex" across the street from the Show Me Center on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Officers started talking to the 19-year-old after finding him at the scene of the fire.

