Heartland Couple Rides Out Tropical Storm

By: Wes Wallace

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. - It's not the anniversary vacation Michele and Danny Tumbleson planned to take last week. Hurricane Noel spoiled some of their fun in the Bahamas.

"We won a trip through Harley Davidson to the Bahamas, so we just wanted some fun in the sun," said Michelle.

Thumbing through picture after picture of flooded roads and water covering cars, you can see they didn't get much sun.

"Really heavy rains and high winds," said Danny. "They asked us to stay in our rooms and would bring food around to us in all that bad weather. But they were always pleasant and helpful, despite the fact their own homes were flooded."