About Ernie Fletcher (R)

Ernie Fletcher (R)

Ernie Fletcher was elected Kentucky's governor in November 2003. He was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Engineering in 1974 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He gradated from UK's College of Medicine in 1984. Fletcher was a family physician before serving at the CEO of the St. Joseph Medical Foundation.

Fletcher and his wife, Glenna, have two children and four grandchildren.

Healthcare

If re-elected, Fletcher says he will expand his healthcare efforts to expand and make permanent his small business health insurance initiative, allow small businesses and individuals to find more affordable options and get better discounts on their insurance coverage, wellness tax credits, ensure more children have health insurance, establish a Long Term Care Partnership Insurance Program, focus on mental health, and place a constitutional amendment that would allow the General Assembly to pass laws to address medical liability reform.

Education

Fletcher's education plan includes record investments in education, improving teacher compensation, better tools and technology, expanded preschool, funding research infrastructure, raising test scores, and read to achieve.