Empty Bowls Fight Hunger

By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A good, hearty bowl of soup could help you stay warm and full when the temperature drops, but volunteers in southeast Missouri say "Empty Bowls" could help fight hunger altogether.

Picking out a piece of pottery isn't easy when you have so many choices, but area volunteers want empty bowls to remind you many people don't have choices when it comes to food.

"Most of us don't know what hunger is, but it's prevalent in our area. If we can help conquer that, and help food pantries in our area by providing our skills and talents that's very worthwhile," Julie Bricknell said.

Bricknell and other local potters designed dishes out of clay donated from area businesses. Folks who showed up to support the "Empty Bowls Project" ended up with a special souvenir for the price of a meal ticket.

To go along with the bowls, volunteers also served up piping hot soups, breads and desserts to raise money for food banks.

"The Salvation Army always has a lot of volunteers on Thanksgiving, but other times during the year they don't have as many. We always need food for food banks," said Anne Marietta, a volunteer with Southeast Missouri State University.

Marietta's students also threw on their aprons as they cooked up pots of soup.

"Many people associate hunger and food insecurity with third world countries. It's prevalent in our own community," one student said.

Now volunteers hope their efforts make a difference as we head into the holiday season.

You can still buy a clay bowl to give out as a Christmas present. They will be sold at Garden Galleries on Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau while they last.