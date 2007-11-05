Pre-K Bus Driver Accused of Sodomy

By: Heartland News

DONIPHAN, Mo. - A former pre-kindergarten bus driver pleaded not guilty to multiple sodomy and chlid molestation charges.

Robert J Griffith Jr., 54, faces three counts of 1st degree child molestation and three counts of statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors say his victims were four and five-year-old children who rode his bus home from pre-kindergarten.

Griffith's trial is set for next spring.