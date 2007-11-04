Two Teens Killed in Weekend Wreck

By: Carly O'Keefe

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. - Illinois Route 154 was supposed to be the road to a night of fun for several cars full of Pinckneyville Community High School students. Instead, a fun night turned disastrous.

"I looked back in my rearview mirror and saw Jack looking to pass, and I saw a car cap the hill. Then I saw Jack swerve back into my lane and over-correct. Then he spun out into oncoming traffic and hit the other car head on. I turned around and came back. There wasn't much I could do," said Pinckneyville Community High School student Gabe Moore.

There were a total of eight Pinckneyville Community High School students involved in the accident on Rt. 154 one-quarter mile west of Crocus Road. Four students were in both cars. One teen was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis. Five others were treated at local hospitals. Two died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Fifteen-year-old Patrick "Tyler" Kellerman of Pinckneyville and 16-year-old Dustin Harris of Tamaroa were killed in the crash. Sunday, classmates had no happy memories to recount of that Saturday night gathering of friends; only tears and sorrow.

"Tyler and Dustin were the two greatest kids ever; they didn't deserve anything like this," said Moore.

Sunday, friends signed their names and messages of mourning on a make-shift marker to leave alongside the road that shouldn't have led the teens to such a tragic end.

"We're all getting together to remember them. We'll remember the good times. That's all you can remember. There were only good times with them, except for last night," said Moore.

Funeral services for Tyler Kellerman will be held at St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning before the funeral service.