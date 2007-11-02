Downtown Revitalization with Art

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - It's no secret Paducah's downtown revitalization program gets a lot of help from the Lowertown Arts District. It's also not a surprise Cape Girardeau city leaders are in talks with their Paducah counterparts about rebuilding downtown.

"We're using them as an example, but we're finding out what works for us too," said Marla Mills, Director of Old Town Cape.

Mills explained one of the ways to attract visitors is to offer something unique.

"You won't find pieces like these anywhere else," said Paul Walker, Co Owner of Cape Imports. "It's exciting to see the reaction from people when they take a look at what all we have to offer."

The store gets most of its items from Indonesia, including a 2200 pound onyx lion.