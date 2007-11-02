Authorities Say Suspect had Dogfighting Tools, Alligator at Home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities Say Suspect had Dogfighting Tools, Alligator at Home

By: Christy Hendricks

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators say one of the suspects in an alleged dogfighting ring in Stoddard County had dogfighting paraphernalia in his home.

Curtis Pickering, 28, of South Fulton, Tennesee faces felony dogfighting charges after authorities busted an alleged dogfighting ring in Stoddard County, Missouri in October.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, authorities found vetinary records, pit bull pictures, notes detailing which dogs were to be fought, a dog harness used to train dogs to fight, ledgers pertaining to dogfighting, fiberglass used to make tools to pry open dogs' jaws, and medicines for treating dog wounds.

Investigators also have a homemade video tape showing Pickering engaged in dogfighting activities. 

A small alligator was also taken from Pickering's home. 

